Vicki Hartline Thursday, April 2, 2020, Vicki Lynn Hartline returned to her Heavenly Father at 63. Vicki is lovingly remembered by her husband, Mark; daughters, Haley and Kelly; brother, Terry; 10 grandchildren; cousins, aunts, and countless friends. A memorial in her honor will be held online with an in person memorial to be announced at a later time. Troutman Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Hartline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

