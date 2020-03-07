Ethelene Wilkerson Hartness, 80, went home to be with the Lord whom she loved dearly, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Born May 11, 1939, in Alexander County, she was the daughter to the late Florence Wilkerson. Ethelene had a great work ethic that she taught to her children and grandchildren. She was a charter member of Northview Freewill Baptist which she loved dearly. She was known as the "Ice Cream Lady" and enjoyed working at the Dairy Bar and interacting with the customers. She loved her family and spending time with them. Ethelene always wanted to make sure her family was safe and that everyone was alright. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Hartness; children, Doris (Ricky) Dellinger, Alisa (Jeffery) Bunton, and Michael Hartness; grandchildren, Crissy (Cary) Shook, Chad Dellinger, Chelsea (Jonathan) Homesley, Ethan (Jessica) Bunton and Logan Beth Hartness; great-grandchildren, Chantz Shook, Cassidy Shook, Carrigan Shook, Kayleigh Dellinger, Chase Dellinger, Olivia Homesley, Lincoln Homesley, Madeline Homesley and two on the way; brothers, Herb Wilkerson and Kerby Wilkerson and many other loving family members. A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m., at Northview Freewill Baptist Church with Pastors Allen Freedell and Leroy England officiating. The family will gather and receive friends from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., Sunday, at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be Monday, March 9, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hartness Family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.