May 10, 2020 Gregory Andrew Havens, 52, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by his father and mother, Roy Roger and Donna Marie Thompson Havens of Statesville; children, Amber Cashion of Statesville, Gregory Logan Havens of Charlotte, and Lauren Blake Havens of Statesville; grandchildren, Axil Wehlmann of Statesville, and Cayson Wehlmann of Statesville; companion, Shelly Martin of Statesville; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, May 13), at West End Cemetery, conducted by the Rev. Richard Lindamood. Grubb Funeral Home of Wytheville, Va. www.grubbfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Havens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.