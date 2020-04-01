Michael Ward Heintz, 73, was called to Heaven Monday, March 30, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 8, 1946 in Sumter, S.C., to the late EN "Gabe" Heintz and Elmere Lunsford Heintz, of Statesville. A graduate of Celeste Henkel High School, he was a lifetime and active member of Beulah Baptist Church, where he served as Sunday school director, teacher, and deacon. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His love of cars and racing led him to start Heintz Brothers Automotive with his brother, Steve, in the mid-70s, where he worked until his death. He and Steve were inducted into the NC Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2013. He was well known for his knowledge in engine building and his expertise in the field. Mike was a humble man of integrity that never met a stranger and took pride in always helping others and doing things the right way. He loved his community and church and was forever willing to serve where needed. He coached area youth in basketball, baseball, softball and soccer, well beyond the years his own children were active in the sports. He served on the Iredell County Recreation Advisory Committee for over 17 years and coached varsity soccer at West Iredell High School for six years. Drawing on his early experience as a brick mason, he helped build the baseball stadium stands at West as well as expanded the present soccer practice field, which bears his name. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cynthia Sloan Heintz, of Statesville; children, Jennifer Heintz (Shann Rushing) of Raleigh and David Heintz of Statesville; grandchildren, Jackson and Sloane Attride and Colin and Caroline Rushing, all of Raleigh; brother, Steve (Shirley); sister-in-law, Linda Armstrong; nephews, Scott Heintz, Tony Armstrong (Jenny), Greg Armstrong (Gina); nieces, Stephanie Wood (Richard) and Sarah Morrow (Phillip); and 12 great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ted Armstrong, and his parents-in-law, Elree and Grace Sherrill Sloan. Troutman Funeral Home is handling the private graveside services, Thursday, April 2. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beulah Baptist Church; or Warrior Goal Club, c/o West Iredell High School. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.