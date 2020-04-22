April 17, 2020 Krystina "Kryssy" Nicole Hensley, 36, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 17, 2020. Kryssy was born and raised in Statesville. She worked from M.E.O.C. as a D.M.E. referral coordinator. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hugh Barker. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hensley of the home; their children, Kolton Hensley, Jaxson Hensley, and Shaylee Hensley; mother, Cindy Cascaddon (Tony); father, David Wilson (Tina); brother, Dusty Wilson (Jennifer); sisters, Kristen Johnson, April and Katie Cascaddon; in-laws, Roger and Karen Hensley; two nieces, Summer Woods and Penelope Wilson; grandparents, Betty Barker and Ann (Luke) Herring; and a host of other close relatives and friends. The family will have a private graveside service today (Wednesday, April 22), in the Hensley Family Cemetery, in Duffield, Va. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Joe Roberts. Gate City Funeral Home of Gate City, Va. www.gatecityfunerals.com

