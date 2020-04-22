April 17, 2020 Krystina "Kryssy" Nicole Hensley, 36, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 17, 2020. Kryssy was born and raised in Statesville. She worked from M.E.O.C. as a D.M.E. referral coordinator. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hugh Barker. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hensley of the home; their children, Kolton Hensley, Jaxson Hensley, and Shaylee Hensley; mother, Cindy Cascaddon (Tony); father, David Wilson (Tina); brother, Dusty Wilson (Jennifer); sisters, Kristen Johnson, April and Katie Cascaddon; in-laws, Roger and Karen Hensley; two nieces, Summer Woods and Penelope Wilson; grandparents, Betty Barker and Ann (Luke) Herring; and a host of other close relatives and friends. The family will have a private graveside service today (Wednesday, April 22), in the Hensley Family Cemetery, in Duffield, Va. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Joe Roberts. Gate City Funeral Home of Gate City, Va. www.gatecityfunerals.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.