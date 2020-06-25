December 19, 1949 - June 6, 2020 Walter Coyt Hensley, 70, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Belen, N.M., where he lived with his loving wife of 36 years, Roxanne T. Hensley. He was born Dec. 19, 1949, to the late Walter L. and Sarah Ostwalt Hensley of Troutman. Walter graduated from South Iredell High School and then served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. In addition to Roxanne, left to cherish wonderful memories are his brother, Charles Samuel Hensley of Troutman; sister, Eva Hensley Massi of Charlotte; and dear cousins, O'Brien, Barry and Alvin Ostwalt all of Troutman. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; stepsons, Jeremy and Michael Byrnes; brothers-in-law, Eric and Steve Trammel; and sister-in-law, Terry Elliot. Walter, with his bigger than life personality, will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Those wishing to honor Walter's memory, please give a donation to a charity of your choice that best cares for military veterans.

