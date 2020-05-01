Scotty Ray Herman, 44, of Union Grove, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Nancy McMillan (Gary) of Taylorsville; father, Stephen Herman (Shelia) of Catawba; sisters, Crystal Church (Daniel), Lacey Herman, Kayleigh Ebersold (Andrew), Vicky Warf (Jimmy), Sherry Chucci (Anthony); brothers, Jeremy Beheler, Josh McMillan; three special nieces, Breanna, Mackenzie and Piper Church; numerous aunts and uncles; and special friends, Charles Wilson, and roommate, Teri Leonard. A memorial service for Scotty will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Hedrick officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Nicholson Funeral Home Facebook page. Nicholson Funeral Home

