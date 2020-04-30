Scotty Herman Scotty Ray Herman, 44, of Union Grove, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Catawba County May 21, 1975, to Stephen Herman and Nancy Martin McMillan. Scotty was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School and prior to his being disabled, was the manager of Cracker Barrel in Jonesville, N.C. He was a computer whiz and loved technology. Scotty was a people person and never met a stranger. He loved his family and spoiled his fur babies. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Nancy McMillan (Gary) of Taylorsville; father, Stephen Herman (Shelia) of Catawba; sisters, Crystal Church (Daniel), Lacey Herman, Kayleigh Ebersold (Andrew), Vicky Warf (Jimmy), Sherry Chucci (Anthony); brothers, Jeremy Beheler, Josh McMillan; 3 special nieces, Breanna, Mackenzie and Piper Church; and numerous aunts and uncles. Scotty is also survived by a special friend, Charles Wilson and special friend and roommate, Teri Leonard. A Memorial Service for Scotty will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Hedrick officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Nicholson Funeral Home Facebook page. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

