James Henry Hinton, 77, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC. The family will receive friends Monday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A complete obituary will be published in Saturday's edition of the newspaper. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hinton family.

