James Henry Hinton, the son of late Charles Hinton and Grace Fairwhite Hinton, lived in Statesville, and was 77 years old when he passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. He will be laid to rest in Jackson, Mich., where his mother lays. James worked for Clark Equipment, and assisted the opening of a new facility in Statesville, where he later retired from after 36 years of service. Busy with his favorite hobbies such as mowing, building, using his tractor, dancing, and spending time with family, he always made time to watch Pastor John Hagee from the Cornerstone Church located in San Antonio, Texas. James is survived by his son, Gerald Thomas Hinton of Huntersville; and two daughters Christine Hinton Griffith of Hickory, and Loretta Ann Northrup of Huntersville NC, who all loved him deeply; one brother, Donald Hinton of Springport, Mich. His family is further extended by six grandchildren, who are Justin Lee Hinton, Zechariah Willioms Yarbrough, Amanda Ann Northrup, Megan Marie Northrup, Matthew James Griffith, Heather Marie Griffith, Madison Lee Hinton and McKayla Nicole Hinton. On Monday, June 15, the family has open arms to friends and family at the Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and will be followed by a celebration of life at the Hinton residence at 3 p.m. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
