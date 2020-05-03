Mabel Gwendolyn Gryder Holland, 84, of Statesville, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Holland was born in Iredell County, May 7, 1935, to the late William J. Gryder and Estelle Payne Gryder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Burke Ray Holland; an infant daughter, Gwendolyn Ray Holland; and a daughter, Kathy Holland. Mrs. Holland was a graduate of Scotts High School and enjoyed meeting her "gang" she graduated with for lunch every month. She was retired from Hanes/Bali where she worked in quality control. Mrs. Holland was a charter member of Fairview Baptist Church where she was in charge of the Sunday School Nursery for more than 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, exercising, reading and playing sudoku. Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Debbie Wilkerson (Steve) and Cindy Haynes (Keith), all of Statesville. She is also survived by six granddaughters, Jessica Wilkerson (Jacob Vaccaro), Callie Haynes, Molly Robinson (Rai), Maggie Mahaffey (Nick) Sophie Jordan, and Emma Jordan; four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Samuel Vaccaro, Sage and Willow Robinson; a sister, Phyllis Warren; two sisters-in-law, Lavonne G. Gryder, Sally H. White (Clarence); many nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Special thanks to Judy Keighron, her primary care provider and to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

