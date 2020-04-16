December 31, 1924 - April 13, 2020 William "Bill" Dalton Holland, 95, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born Dec. 31, 1924, in Statesville, he was the son of the late Stamey Jones Holland Sr. and Neva McLellan Holland. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sonya Morrow Holland, who passed away Feb. 2, 2014. Bill's education spanned many years. He was a graduate of Statesville High School - Class of 1941. He also attended and graduated from Mitchell Community College, The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, The University of Oklahoma, New York University Graduate School of Business Administration, The University of North Carolina Charlotte, and the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers. From his desire to continue his education, he was also a student at Harvard Business College, Tulane University, Henry George School and Queens College in Charlotte. Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. He began active duty on July 1, 1943, and served until 1946, serving in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He attended Navy Supply Corps School Bayonne in Boston from February to August 1944, given rank "ENSIGN" and eventually promoted to Lieutenant J.G. His first job, at the age of 16, was delivery telegrams with Western Union. During the summer of 1942, he was at Turner Manufacturing Company. He was co-founder of Holland Realty and Mortgage Company and later was owner and operator of Bill Holland Realty, being known as "Mr. Bill". He was a real estate developer for the City of Statesville and Iredell County. Bill was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church. In the last several years, he attended Beulah Baptist Church where he was baptized Nov. 20, 2016, at the age of 92. Bill was a soft spoken man of few words who was very well-known and respected by many around town. From a young age, Bill had a passion for traveling that continued throughout his adult life, as he traveled the world with his camera in tow! Bill loved to share his knowledge with others and never lost his desire for further education. William "W.D." Holland will be missed by many. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Sandra Davidson and Ruth Williams. Those left to cherish his memory are Stamey Jones Holland Jr., Stamey Jones Holland, III, Martha Holland and LouAnn Dyson. Bill will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Thursday, April 16, and Friday, April 17, from 9 to 4 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, at Oakwood Cemetery. The Revs. Raymond Hamrick and Brian Burgess will officiate the service. The family will gather at the residence of Gary and LouAnn Dyson. Memorial donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; or Monticello United Methodist Church, 308 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.