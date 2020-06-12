June 7, 2020 - June 8, 2020 Infant Luke Allen Hollifield, entered this earthly world Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 11:44 p.m., at Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem, living for 2 hours and 20 minutes, departing this earthly world, Monday, June 8. Luke was the beloved son of Rocky Hollifield and Genecis Melendez-Bonilla. In addition to his parents Luke is survived by his brother, Anakin Hollifield; grandparents, Lisa and Daryl Hollifield; grandmother, Sonia Mendoza; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. No memorial services are planned at this time, but subject to change. Although your time here on earth here was a short, 2 hours and 20 minutes , it was our honor and priviledge to have been able to hold you that long, and be your earthly parents, you will always be remembered, and be loved. "Until we meet again" "Beloved Son.. Never to Be Forgotten". "Te amaré para siempre" Pendry's Funeral Home of Lenoir

