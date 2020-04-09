Luther L. "Renny" Holton Jr., 75, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Nicholson Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

