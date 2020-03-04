Barbara Christopher Honeycutt, 85, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
Troutman Baptist Church
305 Perry Rd.
Troutman, NC 28166
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Troutman Baptist Church
305 Perry Rd.
Troutman, NC 28166
