Barbara Ann Christopher Honeycutt, 85, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Honeycutt was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Statesville, and was the daughter of the late Roy R. Christopher and Beulah Welborn Christopher. She was a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. On Nov. 10, 1956, she married Lathern "Pete" Honeycutt, who survives. They were members of Troutman Baptist Church, where she was a children's Sunday school teacher for 22 years, treasurer and choir member. She was a registered nurse, having practiced for JB Henniger, M.D., for 27 years, and was a member of the Troutman Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her husband of 63, she is survived by two daughters, Teresa McCurdy (Rodney) of Statesville, and Traci Honeycutt of Statesville; two grandchildren, Isaac McCurdy (Katie) of Stony Point, and Anna Crouch (Daryl) of Statesville; three great-grandchildren, Sarah McCurdy of Stony Point, Brantley McCurdy of Stony Point, and Piper Crouch of Statesville; and one brother, Roy L. Christopher of Statesville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Troutman Baptist Church with the Rev. John Stevenson and the Rev. Dr. JB Parker Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church. Memorials may be made to Troutman Baptist Church and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
Troutman Baptist Church
305 Perry Rd.
Troutman, NC 28166
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Troutman Baptist Church
305 Perry Rd.
Troutman, NC 28166
