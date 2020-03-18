March 17, 2020 Elgin Eugene Horton, 81, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home

