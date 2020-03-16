Sarah Elizabeth "Betty" Morrison Howard, 79, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Betty was born April 25, 1940, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Milton Hall Morrison Sr. and Mabel Mills Morrison. She attended Iredell County schools, was a graduate of Cary High School, Mitchell Community College and was retired from Iredell Statesville School System as a cafeteria manager. She was married to the late Roy Eugene Howard Sr., who died Feb. 1, 2016. She is survived by three children, Gene Howard (Susan) of Four Oaks, Libby Hill (Roger) of Olin, and Phillip Howard (Cammie) of Huntersville; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother; and one sister. She was preceded in death by a brother and an infant sister. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Wednesday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.curearthritis.org or at 19200 Von Karmen Ave. Ste. 350, Irvine, CA 92612, and to Cooking for Christ, 168 Saddlewood Lane, Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
