March 22, 2020 Marshall Rhyne Howard, 97, of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Triplett United Methodist Church Cemetery. The full obituary can be read at www.cavin-cook.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marshall Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.