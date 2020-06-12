Mr. Eddie Lawrence Hudson, entered into rest, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at University Hospital. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Barbara Townes Hudson; beloved daughter, Ashley Hudson Alexander of Statesville; son-in-law, David Weber Alexander of Statesville; beloved granddaughters, Sarah, Mary Hudson, and Caroline Alexander; sister, Anne Reese of Cornelius; brother, Phil Hudson of Lonestar, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lawrence Hudson and Mary Brantley Hudson; brother, Dennis Russell Hudson; and brother-in-law, Roland Reese. Eddie was a native of Augusta, Ga., and graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, Class of 1966. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the 319th Transportation Unit in Vietnam, and a graduate of Augusta College, Class of 1974. After returning from Vietnam in 1970, Eddie opened Stereo City in Daniel Village with his father in law, Henry Townes. After Stereo City, Eddie began a career as a general contractor in Augusta, and later as an insurance broker in Jupiter, Fla. Upon retirement, he and Barbara returned to their beloved hometown of Augusta. Eddie was an avid golfer, having played courses all over the country; his favorite being the Latrobe Country Club, the home of Arnold Palmer. He loved UGA football and the SEC. He was a member of the Church of Good Shepard Episcopal Church. Eddie was a true gentleman in every sense of the word and shined a light on everyone he encountered. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Westover Memorial Park with The Rev. Robert Fain officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Dan LaSure, Frank Neal, Alan Hanson, Rodney Reese, Taylor Hudson, Perry Hudson, Brad Hopkins, Gerry Saggus, and honorary pallbearers will be Russell Reese, Randall Reese, John Fratianni, Dr. Andrew Levy and members of the 319thTransportation Unit, U.S. Army. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors www.thomaspoteet.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.