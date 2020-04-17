July 19, 1948 - April 13, 2020 Mr. Horace "Duke" Page Hunley passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born July 19, 1948 in Roxboro. He was preceded in death by his dad, Ida and mother, Ira Hunley. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Donald; sister, Lois; and a granddaughter, Hope Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Hall Hunley; son, Christopher "Chris" and girlfriend, Jennifer Hepler; daughter, Monica Richardson; brother, Mike Hunley; six grandchildren, Kayla and Austin, Kerley and Hayley Richardson, Matthew Staunton Angel and Alexis Hunley; great-grandchildren, Trey Souther, Evaya Kerley, and Kendrick Lindley. Mr. Hunley was best known as the Library "Comedian" Security Guard.

