Clarence Woodrow Hutchinson, Jr., 74, of Mooresville, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was married to the former Caryn Garrett Hutchinson and had worked for Industrial Dynamics. Nicholson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Hutchinson, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.