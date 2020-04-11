January 30, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Mrs. Vera Speaks James, 87, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held today (Saturday, April 11), at 1 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary of Statesville.

