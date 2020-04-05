September 22, 1956 - March 29, 2020 Cindy Lou Bowman Jenkins, 63, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Cindy was born Sept. 22, 1956, to the late James Carl and Erma Bly Bowman at Washington, D.C. She grew up in the Manassas, Va., area, and was a graduate of Osborne High School in Manassas. Cindy worked with the Prince William County, Va., for many years, and then worked for Boeing. She returned to Prince William County, where she worked until retirement. Cindy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Carl Jenkins; her daughter, Carla (Heath) of Statesville; son, Carson (Aimée) of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Carleigh Helton, Tristan Helton and Cash Jenkins of Statesville and Theo of Orlando, Fla; sister, Sharon Morningstar of Wichita, Kan.; brother, Michael (Treva) of Culpeper, Va.; and lots of extended family and close friends. A small service was conducted by Pastor Shelby Harbour of Victory Baptist Church of Cooleemee, at the time of death. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Cindy asks donations may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
