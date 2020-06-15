Johnsie Douglas Jenkins, 59, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. Johnsie was born Jan. 24, 1961, in Alexander County, to Norma Douglas Jenkins and the late John Pascal Jenkins, who passed away in June 1977. She was a member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church and loved the simple things in life like Krispy Kreme's raspberry doughnuts, her family, and going to the movies when her sister, Jane, took her. In addition to her mother, Johnsie is survived by a sister, Pam Summers (Billy) of Stony Point; one niece, Amanda S. Principato (Robert); great-niece, Sophia Jane Principato; great-nephew, Jackson Robert Principato; former brother-in-law, Kelly Gustin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Jenkins Gustin. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at New Sterling A.R.P. Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Watson officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dorothy Barr, Patricia Reavis and her Samaritan Health Care workers, Beth Phillips and Teresa Kurfees for their love and support with Johnsie. Memorials may be made to New Sterling A.R.P. Church or to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation at yourcpf.org, and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
