Gladys S. Johnson, 91, of Statesville, went to her heavenly home Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. She was born April 6, 1929, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Charly and Maude Stikeleather. She leaves behind a daughter, Brenda L. Ingram (Phil) and Barry Lippard. She is the grandmother of Alisa Elliott, Jimmy Elliott Jr. and Ryan Lippard; great-grandmother of Lexie E. Jones (Tyler), Logan Elliott and Zac Comer; great-great-grandmother of Colton Jones; and sister to Thaddeus Stikeleather (Judy). She enjoyed yardwork, crossword puzzles and Duke basketball. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Benfield, and a brother, Charles Stikeleather. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Wesley Rexrode officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home

Jun 25
Memorial Service
Thursday, June 25, 2020
6:00PM
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
