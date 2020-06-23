Gladys S. Johnson, 91, of Statesville, went to her heavenly home Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. She was born April 6, 1929, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Charly and Maude Stikeleather. She leaves behind a daughter, Brenda L. Ingram (Phil) and Barry Lippard. She is the grandmother of Alisa Elliott, Jimmy Elliott Jr. and Ryan Lippard; great-grandmother of Lexie E. Jones (Tyler), Logan Elliott and Zac Comer; great-great-grandmother of Colton Jones; and sister to Thaddeus Stikeleather (Judy). She enjoyed yardwork, crossword puzzles and Duke basketball. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Benfield, and a brother, Charles Stikeleather. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Wesley Rexrode officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
Service information
6:00PM
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.