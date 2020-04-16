Mary Jane Rice Johnson, 82, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m., at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville. The family will visit with friends this evening (Thursday, April 16), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. Nicholson Funeral Home

