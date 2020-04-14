Mary Jane Rice Johnson, 82, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Iredell County, to the late Willie Frank Rice and Mildred Lucille Hobbs Rice. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Steele Johnson, and a brother, Mike Rice. Mary Jane was a graduate of Mooresville High School and attended The Cove Church in Mooresville. She loved being a Navy wife and keeping in contact with her Navy friends. Mary Jane never met a stranger and helped everyone she knew. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved to bargain shop, although she usually bought for others. Telling stories and sitting on her porch with the neighbors brought her much joy. More than anything, she loved her family. Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Don Johnson (Donna) of Troutman and Eddie Johnson (Cindy) of Troutman; a daughter, Barbara J. Dagenhart (Bobby) of Stony Point; a sister, Frankie Dean Freeze; two grandsons, Drew Dagenhart and Steele Johnson; two granddaughters, Danielle Johnson and Lindsey (Eric) McClain; two great-granddaughters, Selyse McKenna Johnson and Maryetta Joy McClain; and her best friend, June Whitaker. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, at 2 p.m., at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville, with the Rev. Ken Clark officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening, April 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Purple Heart Homes, 755 Washington Ave., Statesville, NC 28677; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
