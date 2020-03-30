Parks Johnson, 98, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Johnson was born March 10, 1922, in Olin, and was the son of the late William Filo "Cooper" Johnson and Cynthia Mayberry Johnson. He attended Olin Schools. On Oct. 21, 1944, he married the late Flora "Bonnie" Sharpe Johnson and they were members of Cochran Street Baptist Church. In 1938, he started working for Statesville Cotton Mills for 32.5 cents an hour and later worked for Beaunit Mills/ Burlington Industries. His work life was interrupted as he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Upon returning to Statesville after his military service, he purchased a farm in Troutman. He worked at the mill, delivered the Charlotte Observer and worked his farm simultaneously for many years. He was a hardworking man. His passion was his cows. He was still driving a tractor and mowing hay at 95 years of age. Mr. Johnson attributed his long life to the fact that he never smoked a cigarette or drank a drop of alcohol. He is survived by five children, Linda Wilson (Dale) of Troutman, Mike Johnson (Debbie) of Statesville, Alan Johnson (Sharon) of Troutman, Gary Johnson of Troutman, and Kim Johnson (Steve) of Charlotte; six grandchildren, Josh Wilson of Cornelius, Stephanie Shaw (Chris) of Mooresville, Adrian Johnson (Autumn) of Statesville, Erin Hutchens (Patrick) of Troutman, Bradley Johnson (Lauren) of Statesville, and Jacob Johnson of Troutman; 16 great-grandchildren, Noah, Silas and Isaac Shaw, Isaiah and Emerson Wilson, Paisley and Parks Hutchens, Avery, Hazel and Everett Johnson, Kendall, Morgan, Samuel, Pemberley, Raef, Lydia and Ethan Johnson. He is further survived by a special nephew, Johnny Johnson (Cynthia). In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and six sisters, General Lee Johnson, Bertha J. Henderson, Eunice J. Souther, John V. "JV" Johnson, Ralph Johnson, Maurice "Chick" Johnson, Wilson Johnson, George Johnson, Reid Johnson, Pauline J. Austin, Paul Johnson, Estelle J. Porter, Dorothy J. Holmes and Addie J. Faust. The family has been blessed by and would like to offer special thanks to Mr. Johnson's caregivers, Jeanette Conley, Sandra Ballard, LeighAnn Moore, Kristen Wilson and Karen Clodfelter for the wonderful, loving care they provided over the last 2-3 years of Mr. Johnson's life so that he could remain in his home. A special thanks to Larry Ballard, who faithfully called Mr. Johnson for conversation and to Randy Pittman who has so generously and constantly taken care of the whole family. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a graveside service for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, April 1, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Dr. Rev. JB Parker Jr. officiating. Mr. Johnson will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home
