Samuel "Sonny" Branson Johnson II, 73, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Sonny was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Statesville and was the son of the late Samuel Branson "S.B." Johnson and Clara Nash Johnson. He was a graduate of Statesville High School and Mitchell Community College. On Oct. 12, 1969, he married Elaine Barkley Johnson, who survives. He served in the U.S. Army and fought for our country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and served at Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years, having served as Captain. He previously worked for Statesville Flour Mill and retired from Iredell Statesville School System. In addition to his wife, Sonny is survived by daughter, Heather Johnson Norman (Darrell) of Statesville; one grandson, Jacob Norman of Statesville; and nephew, Justin Plummer of Statesville. He was preceded in death by sister, Jan Johnson. Sonny never met a person he could not strike up a conversation with. He loved to sit there and talk about his love for his family or his fire department family. He by far was one of the most humble, amazing, caring, men walking on this earth. Whatever you needed him to do all you had to do was ask and he would have done his best to get it done. His favorite thing in life had become being with his grandson, whether watching him on the soccer field when he was little, to taking him to see firetrucks or chasing those trains. As Jacob got older, things changed to taking him fishing, hunting or riding with him to Sheetz to get a frozen soda. He just loved spending any amount of time he could with Jacob. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 672 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

