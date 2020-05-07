August 18, 1940 - May 6, 2020 The Rev. Robert Junior Johnson, 79, of Statesville, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Born in Wilkes County, Aug. 18, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert Troutman Johnson and Elsie Dowell Johnson. In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by one brother, Larry Johnson. On March 30, 1962, he married the love of his life, Arlene Mahaffey Johnson, and together they shared 58 years of marriage. Their marriage was the full display of true love, dedication and faithfulness to each other. Robert worked many years in the textile and furniture industries as a machine fixer. He worked at Janzen and Thomasville Furniture. Robert accepted the call to preach the Gospel as a young man and he served the Lord faithfully. In October of 1979, he and his wife founded the Statesville Full Gospel Tabernacle on Old Mountain Road. His desire was to see lives changed by the message of the Cross of Calvary. That desire allowed the church to grow in leaps and bounds. He oversaw the purchase and building of the new church on Village Point Drive and pastored until he retired in 2013. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene M. Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Duane Reitzel; granddaughters, Sacha (Anthony) Sanniota and Torie (Stephen) Finney; great-grandchildren, Paige Sanniota, Damon Sanniota, Leonardo Sanniota, Emma Finney, Winston Finney and stepgrandchildren, Trevor Reitzel and Jason McCollum. He is furthered survived by his sisters, Estella Bustle, Peggy Patterson, Alvina Wilcox and Joann Navedo; his brother, Roger Johnson; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends a special "thank you" to Mary Bottom for all her love and care shown over the years to them. Robert always considered her to his "adopted sister." Robert will lie in state, today (Thursday, May 7), at the Statesville Full Gospel Tabernacle The WAVE, located at 135 Village Point Dr. in Statesville, from 12 to 7 p.m. The celebration of life service will be held at the church, Friday, May 8, at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed on The WAVE's Facebook page. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." II Timothy 4:7-8 Memorial donations may be made to the Statesville Full Gospel Tabernacle The WAVE, P.O. Box 28, Scotts, NC 28699 or to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
