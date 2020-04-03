Charles Edward Jones July 14, 1949 - March 28, 2020 Charlie Edward Jones, 70, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Accordius Health of Mooresville. He was born July 14, 1949, in North Wilkesboro, to the late Homer Clegg Jones and Stella Smith Jones. Mr. Jones graduated from Mooresville High School. He worked for Duke Power for 20 years and retired from Lowe's Home Improvement after 20 years. He was a proud member of the Mooresville Moose Lodge #2012, Mooresville Masonic Lodge #496 AF&AM and Oasis Shriners of Charlotte. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Kalen Jones; and brother, Homer Jones Jr. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda "Kay" Jones; his furry babies, Tessa, Little Bit and Otis; siblings, Robert Jones, Richard Jones, Elizabeth Sloop and Jeanette Hartsell; numerous nieces and nephews; and multiple great-nieces and -nephews. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children Greenville, c/o Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Way, Charlotte, NC 28262; or Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
