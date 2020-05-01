Jeffrey Long Kennedy, 52, of Statesville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Iredell County, Sept. 28, 1967, to Lena Davis Kennedy Horton and the late James Carroll Kennedy. He was also preceded in death by a niece, Amanda Murdock. Jeff was a graduate of North Iredell High School, and worked for over 25 years at Berry Plastics in Mooresville. He was a member of Rock Church. Jeff loved to make noise and scare his wife. When there was a loud noise, the neighbors would call to see if it was Jeff and to see if there was video. He loved guns, building cannons, fast cars, cigarettes, fishing and hunting. More than anything, he loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Crystal Patterson Kennedy; a daughter, Tara Jane Marlowe; a son, Noah Kennedy; one grandson, Nathan Kessel; a brother, Russell Kennedy (Hilda); a sister, Belinda Kennedy; a nephew, Bradley Kenndey (Carrie); a great-niece, Calley Kenedy; a great-nephew, Liam Kennedy; a special mother-in-law, Janette Gryder Crider (Hoke); and a lifelong friend/brother, Chad Mash and wife, Loretta, and his daughter, Jaden Mash. Funeral services will be held for Jeff, Saturday, May 2, at 3:30 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Michael Pharr officiating. Burial will follow in the Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and a limit of 50 attendees, the service will be streamed live on the Nicholson Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
