Rebecca Gaston Kirkman, 78, formerly of Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Greensboro. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.
2:00PM
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
