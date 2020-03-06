Rebecca Gaston Kirkman, 78, formerly of Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Greensboro. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Troutman Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 8
Graveside Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
2:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
