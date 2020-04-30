September 1, 1954 - April 28, 2020 Barbara Ann Freeland Kiser, 65, of Statesville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center. Born in Iredell County, Sept. 1, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Carl Thomas Freeland and Lottie Mae Harrold Freeland. She was disabled and formerly worked as a teacher assistant for the Iredell-Statesville School District. She was a member of True Vine Worship Center, and enjoyed time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Boady Kiser; daughters, Vickie Karriker and her fiancé, Ross Edwards, and Misty (Watsann) Carver; a son, Shane Kiser and his wife, Anna; three nieces she raised, Haylee, Kaylee and Destiny Freeland; a sister, Renee Harrold; a brother, Tommy Freeland; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, May 2, at Triplett United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Barbara Bunton officiating. The family will greet friends Friday evening, May 1, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the benefit of the family and sent to Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St., Statesville, NC 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
