August 26, 1939 - June 5, 2020 Jo Ann Sharpe Koontz of Harmony, died peacefully at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, Friday evening, June 5, 2020. Her eldest son, Harvey Frederick "Hary" Koontz Jr. was by her bedside. Her sister, June Carol Sharpe McCoy (John) of Statesville, who with her son, Harv, had faithfully attended her as the family's two designated representatives during her eight days in hospice care. Ms. Koontz would proudly introduce herself as "Grandma Jo" to all she met. She was kind to all and embodied what it means to be a grandparent and Christian by selflessly loving and helping anyone who needed it. Her sense of humor and loving heart will be missed by all who knew her. Ms. Koontz was born the fourth youngest of seven children of Hattie Belle Shores Sharpe and Henry Woodrow Sharpe Sr., at Sandy Springs, Aug. 26, 1939. She was a 1957 graduate of Harmony High School and was married to the late Harvey Frederick Koontz. She had lived most of her life in Harmony and devoted most of her early years to the care of her family. Later in life she worked as a CNA again caring for others. In addition to her husband, Ms. Koontz was preceded in death by two sons, Ernest Enrique Koontz and Ronald Dale Koontz. In addition to her son, Harv of the home, she is survived by a grandson, Zachary Stephen Koontz (Kyla); great-granddaughter, Evelyn Barbara Koontz; granddaughter, Julie Ann Castle; great-grandson, Eric Bruce Barba Jr.; two brothers, Henry Woodrow Sharpe "Junior" (Ruby) and Roger D. Sharpe; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ms. Koontz will be interred by her late husband and sons in a grave at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville.
