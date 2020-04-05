January 11, 1933 - April 3, 2020 Barbara Arlene Kyles, 87, of Statesville, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Born in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 11, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Byers and Mona Johnson Byers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Kyles; brother-in-law, William B. Kyles; father-in-law, Howard Kyles; and mother-in-law, Antha Kyles. Mrs. Kyles worked in accounts payable at Kewaunee Scientific and was a graduate of Pasadena City College. Survivors include a son, Steven Kyles and his wife, Emily, of Statesville; daughter, Jeanine Kincaid and husband, Donald of Statesville; grandsons, Brandon Johnson and wife, Hope, of Statesville and Ryan Daining of Mooresville; sister-in-law, Joan Kyles of Glendora, Calif.; brother-in-law, Larry Kyles of Statesville; and sister-in-law, Cindy Kyles, of Statesville. A private family graveside service will be held and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Troutman Historical Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625; or Mountain Road Baptist Church, 132 Compton Park Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28677. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

