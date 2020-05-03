May 8, 1934 - April 30, 2020 Nell Rumple Lackey, 85, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Born in Wilkes County, she was a daughter of the late William Dewey Rumple and Hattie Armstrong Rumple. Mrs. Lackey was a graduate of Ronda High School. Never one to sit idle, Nell retired twice, once from Hanes Hosiery in 1974, and later from JC Penny in 2011. Throughout her life, she possessed a genuine appreciation for farming and assisted her husband, Doug, in operating the family dairy for many years. Nell was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Lackey; brothers, George, Forrest, Thomas, Flake and W.D. Rumple; and sisters, Ruby Mathis and Mildred Redding. Survivors include her son, Dean Roberts and wife, Angie, of Statesville; granddaughter, Tracy Roberts Mills (Rick) of Statesville; grandson, Chad Roberts (Rhonda) of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Carrie Jane "Peep" Caudle of Stony Point; and a very close nephew, Dan Rumple (Barbara) of Mocksville. The family would like to express a special word of gratitude for the loving attention and companionship provided by Sandy Garges, Marge Miller, Dianne Engels, Candace Watson and Melissa Decker, and the compassionate care offered by Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County is greatly appreciated. Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, May 4, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Clingman, conducted by Dr. Nelson Grenade. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Hospice & Palliative Care Of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.