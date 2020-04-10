April 6, 2020 Mr. William Perry Lackey, 67, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted today (Friday, April 10), at 1 p.m., at Greater Living Missionary Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

