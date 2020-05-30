Ms. Betty Jean Leach, 74, of Troutman, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. A celebration of life service was held Friday, May 29, 12 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Leach family. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary rutledgeandbigham.com

To send flowers to the family of Betty Jean Leach, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.