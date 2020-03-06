James Richard Lester, 82, of Statesville, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in High Point, and was a graduate of High Point Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves following high school and enrolled at High Point College while still in Reserves. After marrying, Richard worked as a deputy sheriff with the Guilford County Sheriff's Department then began his 30-year career as Special Agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in 1969. He was well respected by colleagues and his investigations led to numerous convictions. Richard was also instrumental in the termination of the Union Grove Fiddlers Convention that negatively impacted the Iredell County community for years. Following his retirement from the State, Richard worked for the United States Marshals Service providing security to judges and juries at the Federal Courthouse. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis Lester (Moser) of High Point; four daughters, Tess Drolet (Tom) of Atlanta, Ga., Karen Creasy (Brian) of Clemmons, Cindy Henderson of Statesville, and Sharon Thrower (Scott) of Charlotte. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Richard, Lauren, Jessie, Andy, Jake, Zac, Hannah, Luke and Callie; and three great-grandchildren, Adrian, Zoey and Ryan. A faithful and loving husband, Daddy, Poppaw, and friend, Richard's quick wit, humor and talent for story-telling have left lasting impressions on all who knew him. Above all, Richard was a faithful man whose love of God and family were of greatest importance. There will be a memorial service honoring his life held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 465 Hartness Rd. in Statesville at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 7.
