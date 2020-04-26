Mrs. Doris Walker Lippard passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by husband, Earl S. Lippard Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Lippard, of Vancouver, Wash.; along with five stepchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris was born April 9, 1936, in Cabarrus County, to George and Anna Irene Walker. She graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1958, with a BA in Education and loved teaching math, science, health, and PE to her fifth and sixth grade students for 33 years. Doris also enjoyed volunteering at her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran, in Troutman, and loved working in her yard. Her charisma, great sense of humor, and contagious laughter will be missed. A graveside service will be held today (Sunday, April 26), at St. Martin's Cemetery. Pastor Dieter Punt of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 225 Morgan St., Troutman, NC 28166. Condolences and fond memories of Doris can be sent to Wendy Lippard c/o DHMS P.O. Box 871712, Vancouver, WA 98687. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

