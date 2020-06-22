October 4, 1934 - June 18, 2020 Laura Evadean Rash Lippard, 85, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Evadean was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Iredell County, and was the first born daughter of the late Gurney G. Rash and Eunice Henderson Rash. On April 11, 1953, she married Clyde D. Lippard and they were blessed to have 67 wonderful years together. She attended Iredell County Schools and was a faithful member of Monticello Baptist Church where she participated in the choir for many years. She was retired from the Iredell-Statesville School District system. In her spare time, she loved to plant her vegetable garden along with growing beautiful flowers. The highlight of her retirement years included camping with friends during the summer months in Cherokee. Left to cherish her memory are husband, Clyde Lippard; daughters, Cindy L. Speece (Keith) and Annette L. Ireland (Wendell); one son, DeWayne M. Lippard (Penny); grandson, Corey A. Speece (Emily); as well as three granddaughters, Emilee, Maddie and Belle Lippard. Also surviving are her sisters, Helen Shumaker (Edward), Glenda Cass, Louise Dowell (Lyman) and Lois Shumaker (David); brothers, J.B. Rash (Dottie), Allen Rash, Franklin Rash (Beverly); and sister-in-law, Jane Rash. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lavon Rash; brothers, Lynn Rash and Harold Rash. Graveside services for the family will be private at Grassy Knob Baptist Church, with Pastor Bobby Henderson officiating. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Lippard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.