June Lockman, 79, of Caswell Center in Kinston, passed away, Monday, May 18, 2020. She was the daughter of Wade and Hazel Lockman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Boisvert. She is survived by two brothers, David (Laura) Lockman and Ray Lockman. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of June Lockman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

