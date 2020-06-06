July 19, 1930 - June 4, 2020 Troy Samuel Loflin, 89, of Statesville, formerly of Asheboro, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville. Mr. Loflin was born July 19, 1930, the son of Samuel and Pallie Mae Nance Loflin. Troy grew up on a small farm between Asheboro and Lexington, the baby of nine children. He was married for 60 years to his beloved wife, Alice Briles Loflin. They did everything together and Troy took extraordinary care of her until her death in 2010. Troy served the U.S. Army in Germany, during the Korean Conflict. He was employed in the textile business for more than 50 years, working for Laughlin Hosiery Mill, Paul Voncannon, and at Jockey International. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Zell Loflin, Vincent Loflin, J.B. Loflin, Hazel Phillips, Beatrice Lambeth, Lois Shoffner and Kate Moore. He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Janet K. and Barry C. Williams of Statesville; the apple-of-his-eye granddaughter, Megan Williams of Greensboro; and sister, Juanita Winslow of Denton. Troy will lie-in-state at Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro today (Saturday, June 6), from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m., at Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Mason officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or www.stjude.org/memorial. Pugh Funeral Home www.pughfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
437 Sunset Avenue
Asheboro, NC 27203
1:00PM-5:00PM
437 Sunset Avenue
Asheboro, NC 27203
3:00PM
4538 US Hwy 220 Bus. North
Asheboro, NC 27203
