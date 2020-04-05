June 14, 1937 - April 3, 2020 Oland Grey Macemore, 82, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at SECU Hospice Home, Yadkinville. He was born June 14, 1937, son, of the late Clemmie Iona Macemore. He attended Society Baptist Church in Iredell County. He loved gardening, old cars, traveling with his wife, and spending time with all his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Lorene Cranfield Macemore; children, Roxane Macemore Eades, LuRae Macemore (Charles) Cass; stepchildren, David (Carol) Lesley, Penny (David) Wootten and Rita (Danny) Riddle; grandchildren, Bridget (Joey) Miller, Joshua Grey (Kristin) Cass, Bethany Cass (Michael) Barker, Hannah (Mac) Steelman, Abby Layell; nine stepgrandchildren; great-grandchildren, Donovahn Martin, Kennadi Miller, Joeli Miller, Whit Steelman, Clemmie Steelman; and 24 stepgreat-grandchildren. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Macemore; and granddaughter, Keisha Macemore. Due to the government restrictions a private graveside service will be conducted at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury, Tuesday, April 7. Mr. Macemore will lie in state from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, April 6, at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Jonesville Chapel. Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Home, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and the SECU Home staff for the loving care provided to Oland. Gentry Funeral Service www.gentryfuneralservice.com

