February 15, 1934 - May 23, 2020 Thomas "Tom" R. Madison, 86, of Trinity, was called home Saturday, May 23, 2020, to forever be with Jesus Christ, the One who saved him. His cause of death was attributed to esophageal cancer. The youngest of five children, he was born Feb. 15, 1934, to the late Clarence "Espy" and Ina Bell Weisner Madison. Tom was a graduate of Union Grove High School's Class of 1953. Immediately following graduation, he served two years in the U.S. Army, with 11 months being in Korea. He was a salesman for many years, prior to going into furniture manufacturing. He retired in 1999 after 23 years of service from Carolina Business Furniture as machine department supervisor. Tom was a faithful member of Landmark Baptist Church; where he was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class, the choir, served as an usher, and drove a church van for over 15 years. Tom enjoyed singing bass in one of the church's quartets and he loved his church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Odena Souther Van Hoy, Elwanda Fields, Weisner Madison, Laula Walker; and stepchildren, Janet J. Lang and David L. Jones Sr. Tom is survived by his wife, Katie Caudle Jones Madison. They were married July 3, 1999, and were completely devoted to one another. In addition, he is survived by his children, Craig M. Madison and wife, Libby, of Statesville, Jo Ann Newnam and husband, Robbin, and Phillip R. Madison and wife, Teresa, all of Reidsville; stepchildren, Sandi J. Summers of Charlotte, Kristina J. Loggins and daughter-in-law, Jennifer J. Shelton, all of Thomasville. Tom is survived by six grandchildren, 10 stepgrandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and other stepchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held Wednesday morning, May 27, at 11 a.m., at Landmark Baptist Church, 6055 Sunset View Dr. in Archdale, with Pastor Amos Mashburn, Brother Rodney Hedrick and Brother Elijah Madison (his grandson) officiating. The committal service will follow in the church cemetery. His family will receive friends this evening (Tuesday, May 26), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Memorials in Tom's memory may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Condolences may be made on Tom's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Rd., Archdale, NC 27263
