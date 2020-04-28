September 15, 1943 - April 26, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Ann Malone beloved daughter of Eugene and Oma Lee Malone, was born Sept. 15, 1943. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, April 26, 2020. Pat was baptized at the age of 7, at Marvin Methodist Church. In her teens, after completing catechism with Pastor Ted Goins, she was confirmed at Sharon Lutheran Church. A faithful life-long member of Sharon Lutheran, Pat served there as a Council Member, Secretary, Treasurer, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Pat worked for Bank of America for 36 years and after retiring, began a second career at the J.C. Penney Co. She is survived by her brother, Philip Malone; niece, Rachel Malone (Jason Clark); nephew, John Hunter Malone and sister-in-law Susan Malone. Pat leaves behind many cousins, Margaret Dellinger, Jerry Dellinger, Donna Forbes, Carol Dellinger, Joyce Clodfelter, Connie Beam Meredith and Janet Beam James. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, John Malone. She will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Wednesday April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pastor Andy Lackey will officiate a graveside service at Sharon Lutheran Church, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Thursday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Memorials can be given to Sharon Lutheran Building Fund, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

