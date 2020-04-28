September 15, 1943 - April 26, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Ann Malone beloved daughter of Eugene and Oma Lee Malone, was born Sept. 15, 1943. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, April 26, 2020. Pat was baptized at the age of 7, at Marvin Methodist Church. In her teens, after completing catechism with Pastor Ted Goins, she was confirmed at Sharon Lutheran Church. A faithful life-long member of Sharon Lutheran, Pat served there as a Council Member, Secretary, Treasurer, Sunday school teacher and choir member. Pat worked for Bank of America for 36 years and after retiring, began a second career at the J.C. Penney Co. She is survived by her brother, Philip Malone; niece, Rachel Malone (Jason Clark); nephew, John Hunter Malone and sister-in-law Susan Malone. Pat leaves behind many cousins, Margaret Dellinger, Jerry Dellinger, Donna Forbes, Carol Dellinger, Joyce Clodfelter, Connie Beam Meredith and Janet Beam James. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, John Malone. She will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Wednesday April 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pastor Andy Lackey will officiate a graveside service at Sharon Lutheran Church, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Thursday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Memorials can be given to Sharon Lutheran Building Fund, 2135 Island Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@statesville.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.