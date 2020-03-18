May 2, 1933 - March 11, 2020 Nancy Jean Manners, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Iredell County to Jack and Evelyn Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Molly Galloway, Linda Robinson, and Carol Cabacar; a brother, Jack Thompson; and her son, Thomas Manners. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Paula Peebles, Gena Smith (Gary), Pam Manners, Graye Templeton (David), and Tricia Gooden (Dewayne); a son, Billy Manners (Kristy); and a brother, Charles Thompson. In addition to her children and brother, she leaves 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Nancy retired from the School Nutrition Department with Iredell-Statesville Schools. She enjoyed working, was independent and strong. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made sure she always had homemade popsicles for them. Nancy made home cooked meals and baked cakes that everyone enjoyed. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, needlepoint, hummingbirds, gardening, her family and church family. She will be greatly missed. In light of the crisis, we want to be respectful of our family, friends and our community - we will postpone the memorial to a later date.
(1) entry
Sympathy and prayers to the family.
Prayers too.
Love Billy.
Julia
