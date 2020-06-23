Larry "Dave" Martin, 48, of Mocksville, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
1:30PM-2:45PM
Monticello Baptist Church
3603 Taylorsville Hwy
Statesville, NC 28625
Jun 24
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
3:00PM
Monticello Baptist Church
3603 Taylorsville Hwy
Statesville, NC 28625
